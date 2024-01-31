iCloud outage for millions of Apple users

<!–

Apple’s iCloud Mail has crashed, impacting millions of frustrated users around the world.

The tech giant has confirmed that the service is unavailable after reports of the outage emerged on Wednesday morning.

“Users may be unable to send, receive, or open email,” a message from Apple said.

Users were unable to log into their email accounts.

Many also experienced issues with the iCloud Web Apps, Apple Pay, AppleCare on Device, and Apple Music.

Australian Apple users started reporting the outage to DownDetector from 6.30am on Wednesday.

Many Apple users can’t send, receive or open emails after the iCloud Mail service crashed Wednesday morning (stock image)

Australian Apple users woke up on Wednesday to no longer being able to access their emails

About 80 percent of the outage reports on DownDetector were email-related.

Apple users have taken to X to express their frustrations over not being able to access their emails.

‘iCloud is offline and I’m expecting an important email. This is so annoying,” one person said.

Another added: ‘iCloud services are currently unavailable, marking the third outage in just four days. Users report problems with iCloud Mail and the iCloud website.

A third wrote: ‘Makes doing business a bit difficult. Is there an ETA for a solution?’

Apple fixed the problem several hours later.