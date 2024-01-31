Feds Nab Murder Suspect Who Snuck Across Northern Border

WESTVILLE, New York (CBP) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to Swanton Sector arrested an individual wanted for First Degree Murder in Toronto, Canada. Luis Miguel Eucebio-Severino, 29, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was arrested by Border Patrol following a concerned citizen’s report near Westville, NY.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Border Patrol received a concerned citizen’s report of a person exiting a vehicle and running into a field. Following a brief search, assisted by a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine helicopter, agents located the subject in the nearby woods. Agents determined that Eucebio-Severino had no immigration documents or status that would legally allow him to be in or remain in the United States. At approximately 5:00 p.m., Border Patrol Agents returned Eucebio-Severino to the Canadian Border Services Agency in Cornwall, Ontario. Later that evening, the Toronto Police Department took Eucebio-Severino into their custody.

“The importance of citizens reporting suspicious activity cannot be overstated and this arrest is a great example of that. It takes all of us to help make our communities safer as well as secure our nation’s border” said Burke Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge Dustin Judd, “this case also stresses the importance of international cooperation and maintaining strong relationships with our Canadian law enforcement partners.”

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.

