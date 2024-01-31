Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, Wife of Musician Brian Wilson, Dies at 77

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , ,
    Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, Wife of Musician Brian Wilson, Dies at 77

    impress picture/ullstein bild via Getty Images

    Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the wife of musician and former Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, died on Tuesday morning, according to statements from Wilson and his family. She was 77.

    A cause of death was not disclosed, though Wilson’s children said she passed “peacefully.”

    “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career,” Wilson said in a heartfelt Instagram post. “She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at age 90.

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Inflation figures Australia: Major development in the battle for the cost of living in the country

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Scientists think they’ve finally solved the millennia-old mystery of why bugs flock to your porch light

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at age 90.

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Inflation figures Australia: Major development in the battle for the cost of living in the country

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Scientists think they’ve finally solved the millennia-old mystery of why bugs flock to your porch light

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Big Tech CEOs are headed to DC to face the Senate over child safety online

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy