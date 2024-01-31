Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, Wife of Musician Brian Wilson, Dies at 77

impress picture/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the wife of musician and former Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, died on Tuesday morning, according to statements from Wilson and his family. She was 77.

A cause of death was not disclosed, though Wilson’s children said she passed “peacefully.”

“Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career,” Wilson said in a heartfelt Instagram post. “She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor.”

