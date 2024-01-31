Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    Rita Moreno Pays Tribute to Chita Rivera: ‘The Essence of Broadway’

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Rita Moreno Pays Tribute to Chita Rivera: ‘The Essence of Broadway’

    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    Rita Moreno is leading a chorus of big-name tributes to Broadway icon Chita Rivera, who has died aged 91.

    Rivera played Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story in 1957; Moreno played the character in the original 1961 film version. She also originated the roles of Velma Kelly in Chicago, and the title role in Kiss of the Spider Woman (the latter two being John Kander and Fred Ebb works). Rivera won three Tony Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. She was the first Hispanic woman and first Latino American to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2009 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

    In a statement, EGOT winner Moreno told The Daily Beast: “Chita Rivera is eternal. I remember seeing her for the first time in Mr. Wonderful and exclaiming, ‘Oh my god, who is that?’ When I found out that this astonishing creature was one of my people, I crowed with pride. Over the years, we were sometimes mistaken for each other which I always viewed as a badge of honor. She was the essence of Broadway. As I write this, I am raising a glass to this remarkable woman and friend. Chita, amiga, Salud!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at age 90.

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Inflation figures Australia: Major development in the battle for the cost of living in the country

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Scientists think they’ve finally solved the millennia-old mystery of why bugs flock to your porch light

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate, has died at age 90.

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Inflation figures Australia: Major development in the battle for the cost of living in the country

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Scientists think they’ve finally solved the millennia-old mystery of why bugs flock to your porch light

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Big Tech CEOs are headed to DC to face the Senate over child safety online

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy