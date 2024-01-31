Oklahoma GOP: Vote to Censure Senator Over Border Talks Was ‘Illegitimate’

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After the Oklahoma Republican Party said it had approved a resolution over the weekend to condemn and censure Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) for his role in bipartisan congressional border talks, the state party’s chair came forward on Monday to say that the vote had been held illegitimately.

In a terse statement, the OKGOP said that a Saturday meeting “held by certain Republicans” hadn’t been done according to procedure, with proper notice not being provided “to all members of the State Committee meeting.” The statement asserted that the censure resolution was therefore invalid.

For one, OKGOP Chair Nathan Dahm had not been present at the meeting, which was called by Vice Chair Wayne Hill, a party spokesperson told The Hill on Tuesday. The resolution to condemn Lankford until he ceased “jeopardizing the security and liberty of the people of Oklahoma and of these United States” was announced by a press release from Wayne Hill himself.

