    Royal Aides Scramble to Run Palaces Without Charles, Kate, and William

    Chris Radburn/Reuters

    Royal aides have been given a “very stark reminder of the extremely contingent nature of their roles” as they confront a near-total royal shutdown.

    Princess Kate, Prince William and King Charles are all out of action owing to hospital treatment for Kate and the king, who were both discharged on Monday.

    While the royals are expected to continue working behind the scenes, perhaps even holding some private audiences, it seems inevitable that many of the vast army of people who work in the various royal households will be at a looser end than they might otherwise have been in the weeks ahead.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

