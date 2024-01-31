Lance Reddick Makes the ‘Percy Jackson’ Finale Extraordinary

Disney+

The Season 1 finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins with a flashback. Percy (Walker Scobell) and Luke (Charlie Bushnell) are training in the forest, days before Percy went on the quest to find Zeus’ stolen master bolt. Frustrated by practicing sword fighting over and over and over again, Percy wants to take a breather.

“When am I actually going to use this stuff?” Percy whines to Luke. Luke gives his new friend a lecture about being prepared—it will be useful one day, he says. Then, we flash forward, back to the present, where we learn the answer to Percy’s question: Now.

Percy is going to use Luke’s training now, as he stares down Ares (Adam Copeland), ready to fight, both enraged by the master bolt fiasco. Percy thinks he has the bolt situation all figured out: Ares stole the bolt with help from Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), Hades’ (Jay Duplass) favorite daughter. They then passed it off to Percy to frame him as the burglar. Now, Percy and Ares are going to duel on this beach for it—or the helm of darkness, which is still missing. Percy, who can control water, seems to have a huge advantage, playing on the home field.

