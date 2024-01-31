Andrew Scott looks dapper in a smart brown coat and white vest at a screening of his play Vanya… after saying it’s a “wonderful gift” to come out and be proud to be a gay man.

Andrew Scott looked dapper while attending the National Theater Live screening of his play Vanya at London’s May Fair Hotel on Tuesday.

The actor, 47, wore a long brown coat with large lapels over a white vest.

She wore a pair of pants to match her coat and opted for a pair of sleek black shoes.

The star was seen posing with designer and co-creator Rosanna Vize, who wore a black leather jacket and pants of the same color for the occasion.

He was also seen smiling as he posed alongside director and co-creator Sam Yates, who wore a black jacket and matching suit pants.

He completed his look with a white polo shirt that he wore buttoned up to his neck.

Performing in the play, Andrew brings multiple characters to life in adapter and co-creator Simon Stephens’ radical remake of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

Comedy and tragic, Anton’s examination of people’s shared humanity (hopes, dreams, regrets) is clearly focused on the production.

This play explores the “kaleidoscope of human emotions, harnessing the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche.”

It comes after Andrew said being an openly gay man in the modern era is a “wonderful gift” which has helped him establish strong friendships within the queer community.

He said Attitude: ‘I think it’s something wonderful for me. It’s an extraordinary gift to my life and just being able to see the true beauty of being gay is completely wonderful.

‘The older I get, the more I feel lucky to have been born gay and that permeates my life in the sense of all my friendships.

“I have so many amazing queer friends in my life now that I adore them.”

Performing in the play, Andrew brings multiple characters to life in adapter and co-creator Simon Stephens’ radical new version of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya (Andrew was seen in Vanya in September last year).

Former Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw wore a black top with casual blue jeans as she stepped out at the event.