Maine Governor Announces Series of Proposals Following State’s Deadliest Shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine– Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday night called for strengthening the state’s yellow flag law, boosting background checks for private gun sales and bolstering mental crisis care, telling lawmakers there is a broad support for taking action to prevent future tragedies after the deadliest mass shooting in state history. .

The Democratic governor delivered her State of the State address at a joint session of the Maine Legislature three months after Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston, the state’s second-largest city. . Mills read each victim’s name aloud and recognized the law enforcement officers in the gallery.

He wants to allow police officers to go directly to a judge to begin the process of removing weapons from someone in a psychiatric crisis, addressing a problem that arose when an officer was hindered by Card’s refusal to open the door for a required face. face-to-face meeting that is necessary under current law. The rampage occurred just over a month later.

Mills also wants to require background checks for advertised private gun sales, increase penalties for reckless private sales to prohibited persons and create a statewide network of crisis centers for people experiencing mental health emergencies.

Citing broad support for the action, Mills urged lawmakers not to wait any longer or give in to the cynical attitude that it is futile to try to change gun laws because they will be broken.

“For the sake of the communities, individuals and families now suffering immeasurable pain, for the sake of our state, doing nothing is not an option,” the governor said, drawing a standing ovation.

In addition to gun violence and mental health, the governor used her annual address to address extreme weather events following storms that hit Maine in recent weeks and caused millions of dollars in damage. She proposed funding for community resilience efforts and infrastructure improvements.

He also proposed creating a new violence and injury prevention program that would require the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as a clearinghouse for law enforcement, hospitals, schools and other sources to report public policy decisions.

Meanwhile, his proposal for a network of crisis centers would build on the first such facility already up and running in Portland and a second being created in central Maine. He would build a third center in Lewiston as part of a statewide expansion overseen by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Gun control proposals could face some pushback in a state known for its hunting traditions.

Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart and House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, in presenting the formal Republican response, did not address the governor’s gun control proposals but emphasized controlling the government and trusting the people to make decisions.

Maine already has a yellow flag law that differs from other states’ so-called red flag laws, which allow family members to go directly to a judge. The yellow flag law requires police to initiate the process.

The proposed expansion would allow police to go directly to a judge to obtain an order to place someone in protective custody, which would allow an order to be issued for the temporary removal of weapons from someone in a mental health crisis without a first evaluation meeting. whether protective custody is appropriate. necessary as required by current legislation.

Mills also proposed that sellers using an advertised private gun sale (a sale posted on Craigslist, for example) would be required to conduct a background check using commercially licensed companies such as LL Bean or Cabela’s, while legal standards for the prosecution and sanctions to deter others. of transferring weapons to prohibited buyers.

“Violence is not a simple problem. And the remedy is not a simple, one-size-fits-all measure,” the governor told lawmakers. “And these proposals represent progress and do not trample on anyone’s rights.”

The speech was given before the Maine Legislature in the second part of Mills’ annual address. Hours earlier, she released a letter to lawmakers to address her upcoming supplemental budget and other proposals.

In his letter, Mills urged fiscal restraint after several years of budget surpluses as the state recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he intends to set aside $100 million for the next two-year budget when he anticipates that state revenues will level out. off.

“I recognize that there are many needs across the state and I know that in the past we have been able to say yes to many things. However, this year is and should be different,” Mills wrote. “If we don’t budget responsibly now, the Legislature will be forced to make painful cuts in the future, just as other states are having to do now.”

However, he proposed modest spending to address the state’s housing crisis, opioid epidemic, child welfare and education.

Mills cited individual income growth, low unemployment and business openings among reasons to be optimistic about the future. He said that despite recent changes, including shootings and storms, “our state is getting stronger every day.”

___

Follow David Sharp on X, formerly known as Twitter, @David_Sharp_AP