The Big ‘Percy Jackson’ Villain Doesn’t Think He’s All That Evil

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians came to a close Tuesday, and although we’ll all be stuck in the mortal realm until a potential Season 2 hits Disney+, there’s still a lot to unpack in that sword-slinging finale. Not one, not two, but three villains came out of the woodwork. We already knew Ares (Adam Copeland) was conspiring with Kronos to take down the gods—but who’s the third?

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.)

Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) suspected Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) to be the last of the evil trio—but they were wildly off-base. Instead, the real culprit is Luke (Charlie Bushnell), Hermes’ (Lin-Manuel Miranda) estranged son with a real penchant for the gods. Luke stole the master bolt and tried to use Percy to transport that tool to evil overlord, and grandpa to all demigods, Kronos.

