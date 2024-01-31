Kurtley Beale’s rape accuser faces text messages during heated cross-examination in football star’s sexual assault trial

Beale has pleaded not guilty to three charges

He was in court for the fourth day of the trial Wednesday.

Woman who accuses him of rape was questioned

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Wallabies star Kurtley Beale in the bathroom of a Bondi bar has been questioned about the status of her relationship.

Beale, 35, faces a jury trial at Sydney’s Downing Central Court after pleading not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching.

Police allege Beale touched a woman’s butt at the Beach Road bar in Bondi on December 17, 2022, before forcing her to perform oral sex in a men’s bathroom stall.

The 29-year-old returned to the stand on Wednesday for the third day of evidence and to a heated cross-examination by Beale’s lawyer, Margaret Cunneen SC.

Ms Cunneen questioned the woman about her mindset on the night of the alleged incident following an argument between the woman and her fiancé that morning.

You were quite worried about your relationship. “You were desperate to try and change the situation… your relationship was going downhill,” Ms Cuneen said.

The woman who accuses Kurtley Beale (pictured outside court on Wednesday) of rape has been subjected to heated questioning by the former football star’s lawyer.

‘The next morning, you left on a 9am flight to see (the fiancé’s) family. You didn’t even know if you’d see him before you left.

Hours before arriving at the Bondi bar, the woman texted her fiancé: ‘If you hate me what’s the point?’ and ‘Do you still want to marry me?’

The couple had previously exchanged a series of short messages about their plans for the evening in which she urged her partner to meet her at a friend’s house.

The woman texted her partner that afternoon: ‘I’d love for you to come.’

He responded a few minutes later with “I’m busy” and when asked again said “Where, buddy?”

“I wish I could see you,” the woman continued.

His partner later responded again with “Sorry mate, see you Thursday” before she accused him of being “mean.”

When asked later, and before arriving at the bar, if he should cancel his flight for the next morning, the fiancé said: “It’s up to you, mate.” You do.’

Lawyer Margaret Cunneen (second from left), representing Beale (centre), questioned the woman about the status of her relationship with her fiancé just before the alleged attack.

The 35-year-old (pictured playing for the Wallabies) has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching.

During questioning, the woman dismissed her own messages about her future marriage and her partner’s responses as a result of the couple’s intoxication.

She also denied telling the Wallabies star he was “so hot” after showing him screenshots from their wedding.

The woman said she had shown Mr Beale images saved on her phone months before their wedding, but denied telling the rugby star he looked “so handsome” in his suit.

She was also asked if it was possible that someone else touched her in the bar and denied having “looked out” for Mr Beale before the alleged act in the bathroom.

In her opening arguments, Ms Cunneen SC told the jury that the act of going to the toilet was “entirely consensual” and there was no criminal contact.

The woman gave evidence throughout Monday and Tuesday regarding her version of events and the text messages she sent to her sister and her fiancé following the alleged incident.

During cross-examination, the woman was questioned about claims made to her family that Beale followed her into the bathroom, contrary to CCTV footage.

She was also questioned about an argument she admitted having had with her partner on the morning of the alleged incident, as well as claims that Beale had tried to kiss her.

The jury was previously shown CCTV footage from the night of the alleged incident, including the four and a half minutes the pair spent in the men’s toilet.