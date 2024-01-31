Man charged with murder over the mysterious disappearance of a Colombian student who police say engaged in foul play after a birthday dinner

<!–

A man has been charged with murder over the suspicious disappearance of a young Colombian national in Victoria.

The 49-year-old from Mt Eliza will appear in the Melbourne District Court on Wednesday charged over the disappearance of 28-year-old Sergio Cuesta last September.

Mr Cuesta was last seen being dropped off by a friend at a Jabiru Drive address in Chelsea Heights, 30km south-east of Melbourne.

Colombian student Sergio Cuesta, 28, disappeared on the outskirts of Melbourne more than four months ago

He had previously attended a birthday dinner in the CBD on the night of September 16.

A concerned friend, who was also at the dinner, alerted authorities after not hearing from him for five days.

Police arrested two men on Tuesday in connection with his disappearance.

A 48-year-old man from Cranbourne was released without charge.

A man has been charged with murder following the Colombian’s disappearance in September

But on Wednesday afternoon, the missing persons squad charged the Mount Eliza man with murder.

Three firearms, a pill press, various quantities of what appears to be dried cannabis and cocaine, cannabis plants, a crossbow and a conducted energy device were seized at a Mount Eliza property.

After an initial investigation by local police, Mr Cuesta’s disappearance was deemed suspicious and the missing persons squad took over the investigation.

Before his disappearance, he lived in an apartment on Queens Road and had an expired student visa.

He was also on bail for drug offenses and was known to have contact with people suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone with information about his movements leading up to his disappearance.