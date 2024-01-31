Rachel Leviss to Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Despite Refusing to Appear After Scandoval Fallout

Rachel Leviss will tune in to the final season of Vanderpump Rules despite refusing to return to the show following her and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

A source close to the former beauty queen, 29, said TMZ that he would be watching the long-awaited season 11 premiere on Tuesday and plans to keep up to date with the episodes.

She wants to see how she is portrayed and what the cast has to say about her so she can respond about her. iHeartRadio Podcast Rachel Goes Rogue.

But the source insists Rachel won’t be doing a “weekly recap” of the show.

Rachel found herself at the center of controversy last March when her months-long romance with her co-star Ariana Madix’s then-boyfriend, Tom, came to light.

After the explosive VPR season 10 reunion and After a months-long stay in rehab, Rachel made the shocking decision to leave the show.

He later explained that his mental health and an alleged salary dispute contributed to his decision.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered Tuesday night at 8 pm EST.

The big premiere comes less than a week after Rachel slammed her ex-lover Tom as a ‘jerk’ on her podcast.

He accused the restaurateur of being manipulative with Ariana and also to herself as she talked about the hospital therapy she sought after Scandoval.

Rachel said she realized Tom manipulated her when she was still vulnerable to breaking off her engagement to James Kennedy and also betrayed her when he allegedly filmed her without her consent.

During the episode, she also revealed that she promised herself not to date for an entire year and addressed claims that she was emotionless during the season 10 reunion.

When asked how she felt about Sandoval’s treatment of Madix and how he blamed her for his infidelity, she said it was “a disaster.”

“I don’t approve of it at all,” he said. ‘I think Tom uses Ariana’s mental health against her. And he is very manipulative and messy.

“I think I could have done it in a much more mature way,” he added of the former couple’s breakup, which he said Sandoval wanted to initiate but didn’t for months. “But who knows if he’s capable of that.”

She recalled going through trauma therapy and telling her therapist that she was struggling with her feelings about betraying Sandoval by sharing more of her side of the story about their affair in their one-on-one interview.

She said she became aware of the ways Sandoval manipulated her when her therapist asked her the question: ‘But didn’t Tom betray you first?’

After “thinking about it,” Leviss said she realized he hurt her when he “asked me to lie when he knew I wasn’t a good liar and I expressed to him that I don’t like lying.”

She also said that “the biggest way” he betrayed her was when he filmed her without her knowledge and consent in the infamous FaceTime recording that Madix would later discover, unearthing their months-long affair behind her back.

Leviss added that she blamed Sandoval for getting her into “a really bad situation with my friendships and this placement of being on this international reality show where my reputation was on the line.”

He noted that their affair began when she was particularly vulnerable and had just broken off her five-year relationship and six-month engagement to her ex James Kennedy; seen August 2021

Leviss will not be returning for the upcoming 11th season of Vanderpump Rules, which will follow the rest of the cast members after their huge scandal, premiering on January 30.

“He knew I was going through this heartbreak and I heard him say in his interviews, ‘Oh, Rachel was really recovering,’ and that’s what attracted him to me. And 1706677135 I say, “You idiot, you could have left me alone.” [and] Let me live. Why can’t you encourage me as a friend?

As for why she believes Sandoval has power and influence over her, she said that at the time she felt like ‘he was the only person’ who supported her.

