Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    The Best New Launches From Ilia, Truff, Skims, and More

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , ,
    The Best New Launches From Ilia, Truff, Skims, and More

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the latest and exciting launches from our favorite brands and retailers, all in one place. We kicked off 2024 with plenty of exciting product launches, from a new luxury hot sauce to an algae-infused face cream and, of course, Skims’ Internet-breaking Valentine’s Day campaign featuring Lana Del Rey (and, no, the collection is surprisingly not entirely sold out yet). Read on to check out the best new products from January worth your hard-earned coin.

    Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘What has the world come?’ McDonald’s customer left outraged after being charged $7.29 for a single Egg McMuffin at Connecticut restaurant

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Microsoft’s profits soar 33% thanks to investments in artificial intelligence and cloud computing

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Idiotic Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracies

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    ‘What has the world come?’ McDonald’s customer left outraged after being charged $7.29 for a single Egg McMuffin at Connecticut restaurant

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Microsoft’s profits soar 33% thanks to investments in artificial intelligence and cloud computing

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Idiotic Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracies

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Discovery of Decapitated Body: Reports

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy