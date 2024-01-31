Trump Admin Official Shot in D.C. Carjacking Spree, Family Confirms

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department

A man in critical condition after being shot in what police believe was an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C. has been identified by his family as Mike Gill, a former federal official in the Trump administration.

The carjacking attempt was one of a string of similar incidents across D.C. and suburban Maryland late Monday that ended in one other motorist’s death. The suspect in the overnight crime spree was later fatally shot by police.

Gill was the first victim of the spree, according to Erica Richardson, a spokesperson for his family. She told The Daily Beast that Gill remained hospitalized on Tuesday. A D.C. police spokesman told local station WTOP that Gill was in “very critical condition.” A statement from D.C. police described the injuries as “life-threatening” but did not identify Gill as the victim.

