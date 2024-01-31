Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Discovery of Decapitated Body: Reports

Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man late Tuesday night after authorities discovered his father decapitated in the upstairs bathroom of a home in Levittown—with multiple reports connecting a grisly, politically charged YouTube video to the crime.

Officers responded to the home around 7 p.m. to find the gruesome scene, with Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla telling reporters that the victim’s 33-year-old son had apparently taken his father’s car and fled.

“We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased,” Bartorilla said during an impromptu press conference. “The son is a person of interest. I’m not going to call him a suspect right now.”

