Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Idiotic Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracies

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel may have finally seen and heard it all. After hosting his eponymous late-night talk show for more than 20 years, even Kimmel seems surprised by what he described as “some serious crazy talk” that’s happening right now surrounding Taylor Swift.

“The not-too-Swifties got it started,” said Kimmel of who threw the first punches in this all-out war, in which some right-wing conspiracy theorists are suggesting that Swift is at the center of a political-minded plot in which she plans to rig the Super Bowl in Kansas City’s favor then take the stage and declare her support for Joe Biden. Former 2024 GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy was among the notable names to give life to the theory.

Among the wild suggestions being shared by some GOP conspiracy theorists online, according to Kimmel: that the Super Bowl game is already “RIGGED for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift, and Mr. Pfizer (Travis Kelce),” according to Rumble host Mike Crispi.

Read more at The Daily Beast.