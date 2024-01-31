‘What has the world come?’ McDonald’s customer left outraged after being charged $7.29 for a single Egg McMuffin at Connecticut restaurant

A McDonald’s customer was left shocked after paying $7.29 for a single Egg McMuffin at a drive-thru in Connecticut.

Bespoke Investment Group posted a photo of the customer’s receipt with the caption “$7.29 for an Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s.” What has the world come?? These were 2 for $2 recently.’

The invoice records the purchase of two Egg McMuffins for $14.58 and a Bacon, Egg and Cheese McGriddle without two bacon half strips for $7.19.

Other users called the cost “outrageous” and “absurd.”

One pointed out that the McDonalds in particular, at 165 Round Hill Road in Fairfield, is at an I-95 rest stop where prices are often higher than at regular stores.

McDonald’s prices vary between states and locations, such as rest stops.

The location is located at North Service Plaza along Interstate 95, near exit 21-22.

“That McDonald’s is in a rest stop on I-95 so it should be higher but it’s too high,” another user wrote beneath the post that has garnered more than 1.8 million views.

McDonald’s prices also vary between states, prompting marketing executive Sacha Fournier to create the McCheapest.com website that tracks prices across the country.

All stores are individually owned and operated by franchisees and can therefore set their own prices.

These prices can vary depending on the cost of salaries, rents, gas prices and a number of other factors.

Another Idaho customer was also surprised to discover bundled deal pricing in December.

Topher Oliva, was visiting at one of the restaurant’s Post Falls locations when he purchased a quarter-pound Smoky BLT with cheese, a large French fry and a large Sprite that cost him $16.10.

He shared a video of his meal on, where he has more than 334,000 followers, and admitted he was surprised by the price.

‘McDonald’s, as I understand it, there is a labor shortage. I understand there are salary increases and a number of other things. But 16 dollars? he asked as he zoomed in on her receipt.

“Sixteen dollars for a hamburger, a large fry and a drink,” he reiterated. “It’s just crazy.”

The incident is even said to have scared the Biden administration after critics claimed it was another symptom of rising inflation that has hurt the pockets of millions of Americans.

McDonald’s was one of many other fast food chains that raised their prices in 2021 to account for inflation and rising labor costs.

Its U.S. menu prices were about 10 percent higher in the third quarter compared with a year earlier in the July-September period.

Topher’s video has been viewed more than 187,000 times and a few thousand people flocked to the comments to share their opinions.

‘Five Guys prices at McDonald’s?!?’ one person asked.

“It’s officially no longer convenient or affordable,” wrote another. “We better go to the store and buy some hamburger meat.”

‘Nowadays I make a lot more food with my own food. [because] of things like this,” someone else added.

“I eat 90% of the food I cook and this really surprised me,” Topher responded.

However, not everyone was sympathetic.

Several people pointed out that he had purchased one of the more expensive items on the menu and was not using the McDonald’s app.

“Bro ordered the most expensive meal they have and looked surprised,” one viewer commented, while someone else noted, “Bro obviously didn’t use the app.”

“Download the app,” someone else advised. “You can literally eat McDonald’s for less than $6 every time.”