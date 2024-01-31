Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Western Australian father Warren Laing dies after saving his daughter’s life

    By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 11:59 PM EST, January 30, 2024 | Updated: 03:03 EST, January 31, 2024

    A hero dad died after saving his daughter from a Gulf Stream in Western Australia.

    Warren “Wazza” Laing was swimming with his 14-year-old daughter, Miley-Jayde, at Middleton Beach in Albany when she got caught in a rip on January 14.

    Tragically, the hardworking father lost his life after saving her.

    WA Police said Mr Laing was taken to the beach by a member of the public who attempted to administer first aid before paramedics arrived.

    He was then rushed to hospital, where he later died.

    A GoFundMe campaign launched by his sister-in-law, Alisia Coyne, aims to raise enough money to give the father-of-three ‘the send-off he truly deserves’.

    “He was the heart and soul of the family. He brought happiness and laughter to all who knew or met him,” she wrote.

    “Wazza loved the water and if you didn’t find him at the local pool, you would find him on the beach with the kids, nieces and nephews.

    “He died a hero and he will always be remembered as such.”

    Warren ‘Wazza’ Laing (pictured with his three children) drowned on January 14 while rescuing his 14-year-old daughter from a rip current

    She explained that Mr Laing was the main source of income for his three children aged 24, 17 and 14, as well as his wife of 17 years, Rennae, before his sudden death.

    “Wazza cared for his family, and now that he is gone, Rennae and the children need support,” Ms. Coyne wrote.

    “If you can donate any amount it would be greatly appreciated so we can ensure our hero gets a send-off equal to the man he was when he was alive.”

    Mr Laing (pictured with his family) was remembered in his obituary as ‘loving, kind and gentle’

    The fundraiser has already received more than $1,500 from 17 donors.

    Mr Laing’s obituary said: ‘He was always loving, kind and gentle with family and many friends.

    ‘He would do anything for anyone. Make sure we have a Coopers with us. Everlasting love.’

