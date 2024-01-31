Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Liverpool youngster ‘hits’ Man United academy player but escapes red card

    By

    Luca Furnell-Gill caught hitting Man United’s Ethan Wheatley
    United are at the top of the U18 Premier League table having won 14 of 14
    By Milo Pope for Mailonline

    Published: 16:50 EST, January 30, 2024 | Updated: 03:01 EST, January 31, 2024

    A Liverpool academy player was caught punching a Manchester United youngster in the face, before elbowing him, as a seven-goal thriller between the two under-18 teams turned sour.

    Footage of the match showed how Liverpool defender Luca Furnell-Gill attacked Ethan Wheatley in the Youth Premier League tie, with the offense going unpunished by the referee.

    In a packed match which United won 4-3 at Carrington on Tuesday, the unpleasant incident occurred shortly before United scored their second equaliser.

    With United on the attack, Wheatley looks to obstruct Furnell-Gill’s attempts to close down his teammate, but when they collide, the Liverpool player punches him before continuing his run.

    Wheatley, surprised, remains on his feet but clutches his face and the referee does not award a free kick for the infringement.

    This is the moment Luca Furnell-Gill appears to punch Ethan Wheatley in the face

    The pair had another encounter later in the match, with Furnell-Gill (in white) elbowing Wheatley but somehow managing to escape a red card.

    United staff were furious with the actions of Furnell-GIll (pictured) during the under-18s clash.

    The United staff on the touchline were furious with the hit, but United star Jayce Fitzgerald ensured they did not waste the opportunity when he put the ball in the back of the net moments after the incident.

    But the ugly scenes didn’t end there, as the pair had another meeting later in the match.

    More footage showed how Furnell-Gill had his back to the United striker, before throwing an elbow into the 18-year-old Wheatley’s face.

    An angry Wheatley responded to the blow, shoving the Liverpool defender in retaliation and Furnell-Gill somehow escaped a red card for both events.

    Fans were quick to react to the X incident, insisting the Liverpool youngster should be retrospectively suspended for his actions at Carrington.

    One person wrote: “It’s really disgusting that Liverpool should be investigating this, it’s not right that this is happening.”

    Another added: “I hope the right people see this and ban it.”

    A third added: “This should result in a long ban!!!”

    Wheatley scored United’s first that night alongside Fitzgerald, Ethan Williams and James Scanlon.

    Wheatley (right) scored Man United’s first goal in the 4-3 thriller at Carrington on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Michael Laffey were the Reds’ goalscorers.

    Following their 4-3 victory, United continue to dominate the league having won 14 of 14 games.

    They also have a 17 points ahead of rival Manchester City, which is second.

    Liverpool, for their part, will remain in third place with 24 points after the defeat against United.

