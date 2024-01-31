UN agencies say UNRWA funding cut ‘catastrophic’

NNA – The heads of United Nations humanitarian agencies Wednesday said that cutting funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) would have quot;catastrophic consequencesquot; for Gaza.

A statement issued by the United Nations Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which includes the main partners concerned with humanitarian affairs inside and outside the organization, said: ldquo;Withdrawing funding from UNRWA is dangerous and may lead to the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, with far-reaching humanitarian and human rights consequences in the occupied Palestinian territories and in all over the region.rdquo;–WAFAnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.