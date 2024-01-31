Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 31, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

The five ambassadors#39; initiative: no names, no vetoes.

quot;The Constitutionquot; decides today fate of military leadership

Nidaa Al-Watan:

Israel: Beirut will suffer devastation if situation deteriorates

quot;Quintetquot; meets Berri: Dialogue of the deafnbsp;

Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

Berri and Quintet: A fruitful and promising meeting, an urgency agreed upon by the Lebanese

Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

ldquo;Quintetquot; at Berri#39;s: Al-Bukhari insists on distinctionnbsp;

