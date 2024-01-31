Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for January 31, 2024

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    The five ambassadors#39; initiative: no names, no vetoes.

    quot;The Constitutionquot; decides today fate of military leadership

    Nidaa Al-Watan:

    Israel: Beirut will suffer devastation if situation deteriorates
    quot;Quintetquot; meets Berri: Dialogue of the deafnbsp;

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    Berri and Quintet: A fruitful and promising meeting, an urgency agreed upon by the Lebanese

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    ldquo;Quintetquot; at Berri#39;s: Al-Bukhari insists on distinctionnbsp;

