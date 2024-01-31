Randwick: Woman stabbed with a paint scraper in Sydney’s eastern suburbs after heated argument – as witnesses make dramatic citizen’s arrest

Woman stabbed in Sydney’s eastern suburbs

She was taken to hospital with injuries to her head and neck

A woman has reportedly been stabbed with a paint scraper in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the attack.

Emergency services were called to Roberts Avenue in Randwick at around 4.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing.

The 48-year-old woman was found with twelve wounds to her head and upper body and was rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police believe the woman had an argument with a man she knew before he stabbed her with a paint scraper.

Two witnesses gave chase and made a dramatic civilian arrest on the road of the Frenchman.

The man was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital under police guard.

The footpath near where the gruesome incident is said to have taken place was covered in blood.

Police have cordoned off numerous crime scenes in the area as forensics search for evidence.

In a statement from NSW Police, motorists and the public were urged to avoid Roberts Avenue as it remains closed for investigations.