    Lebanon’s General Security announces voluntary return program for Syrian refugees

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s General Security#39;s Media Office on Wednesday issued the following statement:

    quot;As part of the voluntary return program for Syrian refugees wishing to return to their homeland, the General Directorate of General Security announces the commencement of preparations to launch a voluntary return convoy at a later date.

    Applications from Syrian citizens wishing to return voluntarily to their country will be accepted at all regional General Security centers throughout Lebanese territories starting Thursday, February 1, 2024.quot;

