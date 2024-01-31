Lebanon’s General Security announces voluntary return program for Syrian refugees

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s General Security#39;s Media Office on Wednesday issued the following statement:

quot;As part of the voluntary return program for Syrian refugees wishing to return to their homeland, the General Directorate of General Security announces the commencement of preparations to launch a voluntary return convoy at a later date.

Applications from Syrian citizens wishing to return voluntarily to their country will be accepted at all regional General Security centers throughout Lebanese territories starting Thursday, February 1, 2024.quot;

