NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 09:35 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, an Israeli enemy soldiers#39; gathering at the Tayhat Hill with rocket fire, inflicting direct hits.quot;

