Biden says he has decided on response to deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan

NNA – USnbsp;President Joe Biden saidnbsp;that he has made a decision on how to respond to thenbsp;drone attacknbsp;that killed threenbsp;U.S. soldiers and injured dozens of others at a base in northeast Jordan.

As Biden departed the White House on Tuesday morning, a reporter asked him whether he had made a decision in response to the attack by Iran-backed militants Sunday. He replied, quot;Yes.quot;

Bidennbsp;vowed Sunday to retaliatenbsp;and ldquo;hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosingquot;nbsp;for the deadly attack, which injured more than 30 soldiers.

Asked whether he holds Iran responsible for the attack, he said he does ldquo;in the sense that theyrsquo;re supplying the weapons to the people who did it.rdquo;

The attack led tonbsp;the first U.S. deaths at the hands of Iranian-back militant groupsnbsp;since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7.–agenciesnbsp;

