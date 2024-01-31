Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Biden says he has decided on response to deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – USnbsp;President Joe Biden saidnbsp;that he has made a decision on how to respond to thenbsp;drone attacknbsp;that killed threenbsp;U.S. soldiers and injured dozens of others at a base in northeast Jordan.

    As Biden departed the White House on Tuesday morning, a reporter asked him whether he had made a decision in response to the attack by Iran-backed militants Sunday. He replied, quot;Yes.quot;

    Bidennbsp;vowed Sunday to retaliatenbsp;and ldquo;hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosingquot;nbsp;for the deadly attack, which injured more than 30 soldiers.

    Asked whether he holds Iran responsible for the attack, he said he does ldquo;in the sense that theyrsquo;re supplying the weapons to the people who did it.rdquo;

    The attack led tonbsp;the first U.S. deaths at the hands of Iranian-back militant groupsnbsp;since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Chuck Todd: on the verge of dysfunction

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Allan Border Medal winner revealed as Australian underdog is recognized after an incredible 2023

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    The ‘Profound Influence’ of Christian Extremists on Mike Johnson

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Chuck Todd: on the verge of dysfunction

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Allan Border Medal winner revealed as Australian underdog is recognized after an incredible 2023

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    The ‘Profound Influence’ of Christian Extremists on Mike Johnson

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Judge Kills Musk’s ‘Unfathomable’ $56B Tesla Pay Deal

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy