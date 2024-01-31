Industry Minister, Japanese Ambassador discuss economic cooperation

NNA – Caretaker Industry Minister, George Boujikian, on Wednesday welcomed Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Masayuki Magoshi, with whom he discussed Lebanese-Japan relations across various spheres, particularly the economic and industrial realms.nbsp;

The pair explored methods to enhance Lebanese product exports to Japanese markets, especially given their adherence to international standards.

For his part, Boujikian expressed gratitude to Ambassador Masayuki for Japan#39;s cooperation, assistance to Lebanon, and funding programs implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.