The ‘Profound Influence’ of Christian Extremists on Mike Johnson

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

If you want to know where Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson stands on any given political issue, he has a simple answer.

“Go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it—that’s my worldview,” Johnson told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview shortly after winning the speaker’s gavel in October. “That’s what I believe, and so I make no apologies for it.”

While Johnson’s folksy answer dodges the question, you can find clarity elsewhere. And the more clarity you get, the more you understand why Johnson may be evasive.

