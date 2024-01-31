Allan Border Medal winner revealed as Australian underdog is recognized after an incredible 2023

Mitch Marsh has won the Allan Border Medal

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh’s resurgence is complete after he capped a golden 2023 by claiming his first Allan Border Medal.

The 32-year-old was named Australian men’s cricket’s best performing player at the annual awards ceremony at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne on Wednesday evening.

Marsh was a runaway winner, finishing 79 votes ahead of Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins in a medal voted on by players, umpires and media.

The West Australian was helped by regaining his place in the Test team during the Ashes, while also playing in Australia’s stunning World Cup win in India and contributing in T20s.

He scored the second-highest number of runs (1638 at 58.5) by an Australian cricketer during the voting period across Tests, ODIs and T20s, level with fellow World Cup hero Travis Head.

Mitchell Marsh has been crowned the Allan Border Medalist for 2023

The all-rounder beat Pat Cummins and Steve Smith to the top prize

Only Test No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne, who played six more matches than Marsh, amassed more runs (1672 at 40.78).

Marsh joins an illustrious list including Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steven Smith, Cummins and Mitch Starc who have won the Allan Border Medal, first awarded in 2000.

ALLAN BORDER MEDAL VOTE

Mitch Marsh (223 votes)

Pat Cummins (144)

Steven Smith (141)