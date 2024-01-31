Married at First Sight 2024: Proof that controversial new couple Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams are still going strong after trainer admitted he wasn’t sexually attracted to his bride

Married At First Sight’s controversial new couple Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams are still together despite the odds stacked against them.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal the personal trainer, 34, and his TV bride, 27, celebrated Christmas together with her family in Melbourne.

Tori shared photos of the couple still looking in love as they spent the holidays together on her Instagram account.

“Heart and belly full this Christmas,” she captioned the post.

Despite the naysayers, Jack and Tori’s relationship has gone from strength to strength, with Jack making regular trips to visit her since filming wrapped.

Controversial new couple Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams from Married At First Sight are still together despite the odds stacked against them

Daily Mail Australia can reveal the personal trainer, 34, and his TV bride, 27, celebrated Christmas in Melbourne with her family

“They’ve faced a lot of skepticism from the start, but Jack and T proved everyone wrong,” a close friend of Tori told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

“Tori is one of the most genuine people you could meet,” they said.

‘Jack is really lucky to have her. It’s like he won the lottery.’

Tori shared photos of the couple still looking in love as they spent the holidays together on her Instagram account

Jac has changed for the better since I met Tori,” the friend insisted.

‘It was a surprise to many, but their bond is genuinely strong.’

During filming, Jack and Tori were one of the few couples who made an effort to spend time together on the weekends when the cameras weren’t rolling.

During filming, Jack and Tori were one of the few couples who made an effort to spend time together on the weekends when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Despite Jack admitting he didn’t find an immediate sexual connection with Tori, photos taken of the couple just weeks after their wedding show the pair embracing while waiting for an Uber.

“Jack and Tori were practically inseparable,” said an insider close to production.

“Most weekends you would see them running errands together or going to the gym together.”

Despite Jack admitting he didn’t find an immediate sexual connection with Tori, photos taken of the couple just weeks after their wedding show the pair embracing while waiting for an Uber.

While Jack and Tori hit it off at their wedding, things quickly changed when Jack admitted that he wasn’t sexually attracted to his new husband.

“There are no sexual sparks flying for me right now,” he admitted.

His revelation was a bombshell, considering the couple’s seemingly passionate bond.

“I don’t think we’re sexually connected, well, we’re not sexually connected at all,” he added.

For Jack, a personal trainer with a high sex drive, emotional connection is essential.

‘I have a pretty high sex drive. I have to invest in the girl. I need to be connected. If not, I’d rather be alone,” he explained.

Married At First Sight continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.

While Jack and Tori (left) had a good time at their wedding, things quickly changed when Jack admitted he wasn’t sexually attracted to his new husband