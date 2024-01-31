Revealed: Marcus Rashford had a furious 3am row with his French girlfriend, kicking her out of a five-star hotel room and throwing her clothes in the hallway after she accused him of kissing another woman in a nightclub during a 12-hour tequila party. ‘

Marcus Rashford was involved in a furious row at 3am with a French woman after his tequila drink in Belfast, and kicked her out of the room they were staying in.

In chaotic scenes after their 12-hour drinking session, the Manchester United ace threw the brunette woman’s clothes into the hallway after she accused him of cheating on her.

Shocked guests at the five-star hotel in Northern Ireland said they were woken up by the furious woman when Rashford ordered her out of their room.

Rashford’s mysterious partner accused him of kissing another woman in a nightclub earlier that night.

Witnesses told MailOnline she collected her belongings from the hallway floor and walked to reception and demanded a separate room from the Premier League star.

A hotel source told MailOnline it was “strange” because Rashford paid for everything at the hotel with wads of cash he carried in a duffel bag.

“Marcus and his group returned to the hotel shortly after 2 a.m. and went up to their suite,” they said.

“He was with a woman who I thought was his girlfriend and who was staying with him.

“But suddenly there was a lot of noise and raised voices when she apparently started accusing him of kissing another woman at Thompsons Garage nightclub.

“She yelled at him and accused him of not respecting her. Rashford’s security intervened and he removed her from the suite, but did not let her back in.

‘The noise woke up the guests. Rashford himself then threw all his things into the hallway and closed the door on him.

“She ended up coming to reception crying and asking for a separate room.

Rashford (circled) going for drinks at Lavery’s after arriving in Belfast on Wednesday night.

Rashford’s mystery partner accused him of kissing another woman at Thompsons Garage nightclub (pictured)

Rashford clearly had fun in Belfast, but the strange thing was that he paid for everything with wads of cash he kept in a duffel bag.

Rashford, 26, booked a suite costing £1,500 a night at the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast on Wednesday night. She stayed Thursday night.

At 5.30am on Friday, Rashford flew back to Manchester on a private jet and called his club at 8am to say he was too ill to train.

The row with his French teammate confirms that Rashford’s relationship with his childhood sweetheart and on-again, off-again girlfriend Lucy Loi is definitely over following speculation in November that the pair would get back together.

Rashford will face his “furious” team-mates today for the first time since Monday’s talks with United manager Erik ten Hag and director of football John Murtough, in which he had “taken responsibility for his actions”.

On Tuesday it emerged that the club was willing to offer advice to the player.

There has been concern over Rashford’s dramatic loss of form this season, with former Premier League forwards Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer expressing alarm at the revelations surrounding the 12-hour tequila binge in Belfast.

Rashford was pictured arriving at Carrington on Monday morning for talks with Erik Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough.

Waitress Sarah Adair, pictured, said she was invited on a night out with the footballer and his entourage.

Marcus Rashford went and visited Larne FC before going on a 12-hour bender in Belfast.

He posed for pictures with some young Larne FC players before his drunken night out.

The evening began with a trip to Italian restaurant Villa Italia (pictured), where Rashford and his entourage enjoyed food and drinks.

Rashford went to this nightclub after midnight, having spent the afternoon drinking with his entourage and the waitress, Adair.

Rashford was seen entering a nightclub late at night and was reportedly asked if there were any clubs that would stay open past 3am if he paid them enough money.

United’s coaching staff are believed to be concerned that Rashford’s lifestyle is affecting his form.

Rashford held crucial talks with Erik Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough on Monday.

This is the second time this season that he bothers Ten Hag by going to a nightclub.

Timeline of Marcus Rashford’s trip to Belfast and its consequences Wednesday, January 24 9.55am Rashford arrives in the morning to train with Manchester United. 16:21 He leaves Manchester on a private jet bound for Belfast. 17:17 He checks into the Fitzwilliam Hotel. The footballer and his entourage go to the Dirty Onion pub and Lavery’s bar. Thursday January 25 13:06 The photo shows the footballer visiting Larne FC, where his friend Ro-Shaun Williams has just signed. 2pm He goes to an Italian restaurant with his entourage and two women, where he meets Sarah Adair. 16:30 The group leaves the restaurant in the afternoon, before heading to Villa Italia in the evening. Friday January 26 12:30 p.m. Rashford and his group go to Thompson’s Garage nightclub. 2 am The group leaves and returns to the Fitzwilliam Hotel. Sources close to the player insist that it was at 1:15 a.m. 2.50am Rashford passes out fully clothed in his hotel room. 5 am The footballer and his companions leave the hotel. 7 am They board a private jet at Belfast airport. 8am Rashford lands in Manchester and calls in sick to train. Sunday January 28 The striker will not be able to play in Manchester United’s FA Cup match at Newport County. Coach Erik Ten Hag promises to take care of the “internal matter.” Monday January 29 8.45am Rashford arrives at training with his agent brother Dwaine Maynard, where he chats to Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough.

United are taking the situation very seriously and are committed to supporting Rashford physically and mentally through another dark period.

The club say professional help is available for the player, although it is up to Rashford whether he wants to accept it.

Manchester United legends David Beckham, Wayne Rooneyand Fernando River have been rallying around the star and offering support and guidance after United staff reportedly expressed concern over his recent behaviour.

It is understood that Rooney was “happy” to contact his former teammate after “people around” Rashford asked him to intervene, according to The Sun.

While Beckham and Ferdinand reached out to offer advice after United staff were left fearful by a “series of worrying allegations” about Rashford’s behaviour.

Speaking on his Five podcast on Monday, Ferdinand said Rashford was not behaving like an “elite” athlete.

“You have to have that self-awareness… ‘Am I putting myself in a position where people might pick on me?’ or ‘I might get tripped up here,’” he said.

“So if you’re going to go to a training session on Friday and come back that morning, that’s not really…if you’re talking about an elite athlete, is that adequate preparation?” That’s the first question I ask. I would say not.

Gary Neville, speaking on BBC Sport, spoke about how he thought Sir Alex Ferguson would have handled the incident, the latest involving Rashford on a night out.

“I would have given him a telling off,” Neville told the BBC. “But he would have said similar things: Make sure you do it at the right time, at the right time.”

Neville has warned that the player must be ‘careful’ and focus on his football to try to return to his best level.

“For me, going out for a drink or a night out is something every football player will do and should do, so I have no problem with that,” Neville added. ‘They need to have fun.

‘It’s simply about choices and timing. Manchester United has just spent a winter break. They’ve had a couple of weeks off so there was a better time for him to decide to go out. I would say go out and have some time where you relax with your friends, but the timing has to be right.

“Marcus himself knows it, he is now an experienced player, we are not talking about a young lad, but he has done it a couple of times in recent months.”