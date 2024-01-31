Mikati addresses agricultural challenges, social issues in series of meetings at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday welcomed at the Grand Serail Caretaker Agriculture Minister, Abbas Hajj Hassan.

On emerging, Hajj Hassan stated that he had briefed the PM on the latest developments in the agricultural sector, particularly after the crises that have affected the sector due to the ongoing Israeli aggression for more than three months, as well as the consecutive storms that have caused significant damage, whether along the coast or inland.nbsp;

ldquo;I also informed the PM about the preparations underway for signing a Lebanese-Iraqi memorandum of understanding next week, as the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture will be visiting Beirut and Lebanon. In this context, the President affirmed that the relationship with Iraq is strategic and fraternal, given the history of relations between the two countries and Iraq#39;s support for Lebanon,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

Hajj Hassan also briefed Mikati on the Ministry of Agriculture#39;s efforts regarding the wheat file and emphasized that some files in the agricultural sector should be prioritized through international and domestic support.

Regarding the question about importing Egyptian potatoes, the Minister of Agriculture said, quot;We are committed to the agreement signed between the two countries, with imports starting from February 1 until March 31. We discussed the matter extensively, whether with farmers, traders, or exporters. Today, we hope for smooth proceedings in this regard, especially since our relations with our brothers in Egypt are very strong and strategic. Egypt has stood by us, as most of the summer fruits were exported to Egypt, which is positive and very beneficial as we are now rebuilding trust between Lebanon and Arab countries and the world.quot;

Prime Minister Mikati also met with Lebanese University President Bassam Badran and the Executive Board of the Association of Part-Time Professors to discuss the university#39;s situation and demands.

The Prime Minister then had an audience with MP Waddah Sadek, who clarified that he discussed with Prime Minister Mikati the housing project in Naameh, which poses a threat to its residents.nbsp;

He noted that about a hundred families are at risk of displacement.

quot;The Governor of Mount Lebanon issued an order to evacuate the project, and he has the right to do so. Prime Minister Mikati was responsive, and we will work with the Higher Relief Commission to try to find a solution,rdquo; Sadek said.nbsp;

He added, quot;We also discussed the importance of paving the streets in Beirut and how to improve Beirut Municipality#39;s revenues by utilizing the advertising billboards on bridges.quot;

The Prime Minister also met with Acting Governor of the Banque du Liban, Walid Mansouri.

He also contacted Minister of Health Firas Abiad and instructed him to quot;take utmost care of the artist Salah Tizani (Abu Salim), who was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a health emergency.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.