NNA – In an announcement made on the quot;Xquot; platform on Wednesday, the Lebanese army disclosed its success in thwarting multiple attempts of illegal infiltration and smuggling across the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Amidst the ongoing efforts to combat unlawful activities along the border regions, Lebanese army units have intercepted and prevented approximately 900 Syrians from infiltrating Lebanese territory throughout the current month.

==============R.H.