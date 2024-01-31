Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh discusses land transportation tariff with Tleiss

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesday met with Bassam Tleiss, head of land transport unions in Lebanon, with who he discussed issues within the transportation sector.nbsp;

    Hamieh highlighted the sector#39;s importance and ongoing efforts to address challenges, including determining public transportation tariffs amidst currency fluctuations.nbsp;

    Tleiss praised the ministry#39;s efforts and emphasized the need for temporary tariff issuance and regular evaluation.nbsp;

    In turn, Hamieh instructed the Directorate of Land and Maritime Transport to collaborate with unions to propose tariff values for further review, ensuring the interests of all stakeholders are considered.

    By

