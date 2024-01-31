Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Parents of OnlyFans Model Accused of Murder Arrested for Evidence Tampering

    The parents of an OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2022 have also been arrested in connection with the case over an allegation of evidence tampering, reports say.

    Courtney Clenney’s mom and dad, 57-year-old Deborah and Kim Clenney, 60, were booked Tuesday on unspecified felony charges from out of state, online records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas show. Lawyers for the family of Christian Obumseli—the man Courtney allegedly killed—confirmed to WTVJ that the parents were taken into custody at their home in Austin over a warrant out of Miami involving evidence tampering.

    Courtney, now 27, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and insists she stabbed Obumseli in April 2022 in self-defense during an argument. She is currently in jail awaiting trial.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

