EastEnders’ Stacey Slater and Jack Branning get frisky as they share ANOTHER passionate kiss as their steamy adventure continues.

EastEnders fans were left in an uproar on Tuesday night after Jack Branning ended up in bed with Stacey Slater as the two embarked on a steamy adventure.

And it looks like the romance between the couple will continue in Wednesday’s episode when Jack (Scott Maslen) wakes up in Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) bed after the couple spent the night together.

While Jack is outside number 31, he and Stacey look on engaged in a difficult conversation as Jack holds his arms on the back door.

The couple then share another passionate kiss while Jack is unaware that his wife, Denise Fox, is home. spiraling in the wake of the Christmas events.

During Tuesday’s episode, Jack turned to Stacey when Denise (Diane Parish) suddenly left baby Charli’s courtroom hearing, leaving him to enter alone.

EastEnders' Stacey Slater and Jack Branning appear to be getting frisky again as they share ANOTHER passionate kiss as their steamy affair continues in Wednesday's episode.

While Jack (Scott Maslen) is outside number 31, he and Stacey (Lacey Turner) look on deep in a difficult conversation as Jack holds his arms on the back door.

Denise has been struggling to cope with the threat that Nish will go to the police and reveal who was behind Keanu’s death.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) died after Linda Carter stabbed him in a messy fight at the Queen Vic which also saw Diane attack Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) in a bid to defend his wife Suki.

On Tuesday’s show, Jack and Stacey had a moment in the courtroom where they briefly held hands.

While she ignored him, the police officer made his move once again as they celebrated the outcome of the hearing at their home.

When they ended up in bed, she asked him, “Tell me the truth, is this just another exception?” to which Jack replied, “No, this is real.” This is what I want’.

Meanwhile, Denise was crying in bed and had to be comforted by her stepdaughter Amy Mitchell.

Fans watching took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize Stacey for sleeping with Jack, especially since she knows what Denise is fighting for.

One wrote: “It’s the fact that Stacey knows exactly why Denise is acting the way she is and yet she’s still there with Jack (twice now). Jack betrayed her too and #SukEve.”

While Jack shares a kiss with Stacey, she is unaware that his wife, Denise Fox, is at home spiraling in the wake of the events of Christmas.

‘When the truth finally comes out, who will Jack’s loyalties lie with? His wife or his lovers?

Others said, “I think each of the six will have their own ‘downfall.’ Linda, Sharon and Denise (possibly the most involved) are the ones who struggle the most, and then Kathy, Stacey and Suki will be going through it soon too.”

‘Stacey collects those Branning men like they were infinity stones. It’s a shame that Jack and Denise’s romance never had any real plot development.

‘Stacey is wrong. She knows exactly why Denise is pushing Jack away and says, “It’s a good time to steal her man.”

‘Stacey should not be allowed to approach anyone with the middle name “Branning.”‘

Stacey is Bradley Branning’s widow and seduced Bradley’s father, Max.

After Stacey and Jack’s first kiss aired last month, actor Scott hinted that it was far from a one-off, steamy thing for Jack and Stacey.

He said, “There really has to be some feelings there because you don’t do things like that without them being feelings.”

‘All roads point towards this as well, so there has been a lot of tension, a lot of stress, a lot of contributing factors that have led to this point and miscommunications. Reading between the lines and thinking something is something when it isn’t, gets to the point where you already know what hits the fan.

‘Expected? Is this something that was going to happen before Jack’s eyes? Definitely not, but that’s EastEnders.