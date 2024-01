NNA – At approximately 1:50 p.m. this afternoon, Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an air raid targeting the area between the southern Lebanese towns of Hadatha, Reshaf, and Al-Tayri in the Bint Jbeil district, launching two air-to-surface missiles.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;