South Carolina Moves to Boot Racist Couple by Deeming Them a ‘Public Nuisance’

J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Authorities in South Carolina have petitioned to boot a couple from their home in the small town of Conway after the pair allegedly burned a cross near their Black neighbors’ home and yelled “racial slurs,” according to court documents.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is asking a court to declare the home a “public nuisance” and remove the residents for at least a year. The couple living there, Alexis Hartnett and Worden Butler, “have harassed, assaulted, and threatened their neighbors and people in the public areas” surrounding the home for years, Richardson wrote in his petition.

One alleged incident detailed in the filing occurred last Thanksgiving, when Hartnett is said to have “threatened and yelled racial slurs at her immediate neighbors who are African American.” Butler allegedly posted a photo of the neighbors’ house on Facebook, writing: “With a cross in the lawn… Going to give my racist neighbors who don’t live here and you’ve been harassing me for three years a good scare for their health.”

