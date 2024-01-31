Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    Martin Bashir Blamed Racism for Princess Diana Interview Criticism

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Martin Bashir Blamed Racism for Princess Diana Interview Criticism

    Fred Prouser/Reuters

    Martin Bashir said in a 2020 email that he had been the subject of racist prejudice at the time of his blockbuster Panorama interview with Princess Diana by critics who were “irritated” that a “non-white” person “should have the temerity to enter a royal palace and conduct an interview.”

    Bashir wrote the email, which has just been released as part of a Freedom of Information order imposed on the BBC, 25 years after the interview, in response to the gathering pace of an investigation into the underhanded methods he used to secure it.

    The results of the investigation were published in 2021 in a damning report that found that Bashir faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, in order to gain access to the princess, and then used other fake documents and invented stories to fuel her paranoia.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joe Mazzulla explained why assistant coach Sam Cassell tried to block Buddy Hield’s shot

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    DUP deal aimed at restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland published

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Starbucks customers are placing bigger orders than they ever have before

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Joe Mazzulla explained why assistant coach Sam Cassell tried to block Buddy Hield’s shot

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    DUP deal aimed at restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland published

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Starbucks customers are placing bigger orders than they ever have before

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Market prophet Gary Shilling expects S&P 500 returns to slump — and warns a recession could stretch into 2025

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy