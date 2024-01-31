Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Defense Minister broaches latest developments with MP Rifi, German Ambassador

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Wednesday met at his office in Yarzeh, with with MP Ashraf Rifi, with whom he discussed the general situation and the latest developments in the country.

    Caretaker Minister Sleem later received German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried.nbsp;

    Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the Bilateral relations and military cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the situation in Lebanon and the region.

    By

