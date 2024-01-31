Defense Minister broaches latest developments with MP Rifi, German Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Wednesday met at his office in Yarzeh, with with MP Ashraf Rifi, with whom he discussed the general situation and the latest developments in the country.

Caretaker Minister Sleem later received German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the Bilateral relations and military cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the situation in Lebanon and the region.

