    Elisabeth Moss Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

    Jan 31, 2024
    Prestige TV darling Elisabeth Moss confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night.

    “I feel like I should ask: Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked the Handmaid’s Tale actress. “A little bit of both,” Moss jokingly replied.

    The 41-year-old Mad Men star said she felt she’s “been really lucky” with the pregnancy so far. “It’s been going really well,” she added. Moss also asked Kimmel, a father of four, if he had any advice, prompting the comedian to share a tip given to his wife by Bill Murray.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

