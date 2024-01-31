Cricket Icon Hit With Second Prison Sentence in 2 Days Ahead of Election

Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, his party said Wednesday, the day after he was given a 10-year sentence in a separate case.

The cricket legend’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was also found guilty by the National Accountability Bureau in the case relating to the illegal sale of state gifts during Khan’s time leading the country between 2018 and 2022. The ruling bars Khan from holding public office for 10 years, according to his PTI party.

The latest verdict against Khan—who was removed from power by political opponents two years ago—comes a week before a general election in which he is already prohibited from running. The cricket legend was sentenced to a decade behind bars on Tuesday over allegations that he leaked state secrets by waving a document at a rally that he claimed provided evidence that a U.S. conspiracy was behind his downfall (Washington has denied his claim).

Read more at The Daily Beast.