Islamic Resistance targets the enemy’s spy equipment at Hanita sIte, a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Mitat Barracks

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:45 pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the enemy spy equipment at the Hanita site, with appropriate weapon, and achieved direct hits.rdquo;

In another statement, the Islamic Resistance announced: lsquo;rsquo; In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 03:10 pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, nbsp;a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Mitat Barracks with missile weapons, and achieved direct hits.quot;

The Islamic Resistance also issued a statement indicating: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 01:35 pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, a Merkava tank at the enemy#39;s Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons and achievednbsp;direct hit.quot;

