Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Army chief meets Patriarch Younan, Tunisian Ambassador, MPs al-Samad and Daou

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received at his Yarzeh office, the Syriac Catholic Patriarch Mor Ignatius Youssef III Younan, with whom he discussed various issues.

    The army commander later received Tunisian Ambassador to Lebanon, Bouraoui Limam, accompanied by the Military Attacheacute;, Brigadier General Qaiser Safta.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the cooperation relations between the armies of both countries.

    Maj. Gen. Aoun also met respectively with Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense, Interior and Municipalities Committee, MP Jihad Samad, and MP Mark Daou, over the general situation in the country.

