Nearly eight million displaced by Sudan’s war: UN

NNA -nbsp;The number of people uprooted by the war between rival generals in Sudan is almost eight million, the United Nations said Wednesday.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who is on a visit to Ethiopia, called for ldquo;urgent and additional support to meet their needs,rdquo; his agency said in a statement disclosing the numbers.

The conflict between Sudan#39;s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), erupted in mid-April last year.

Diplomatic efforts to end the violence continue but have failed to bear fruit, and numerous ceasefires have been broken.

Nearly eight million people have been displaced internally or fled to other countries by the ldquo;brutal conflict,rdquo; the UN said.

ldquo;I heard stories of heartbreaking loss of family, friends, homes and livelihoods,rdquo; Grandi said in the statement. — AFP

