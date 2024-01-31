Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Public Health Minister discusses healthcare sector’s situation with US Ambassador

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health Dr. Firas Abiad, on Wednesday received at his ministry office, the new U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming her new diplomatic duties in the country.

    Ambassador Johnson was accompanied by a delegation that included the USAID Lebanon Mission Director, Julie Southfield, and Embassy members.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the healthcare conditions in the country and the health sectorrsquo;s readiness in the face of crises.

    Minister Abiad discussed with Ambassador Johnson the National Health Strategy launched by the MoPH a year ago and explained the progress made in this regard.

    nbsp;nbsp;

    =========================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Farmers arrested as protests blockade key food market, close in on Paris

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Conclusions from AP’s look at the role of conspiracy theories in American politics and society

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Fremantle signs first look deal with ‘Alice & Jack’ producer Me+You

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Farmers arrested as protests blockade key food market, close in on Paris

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Conclusions from AP’s look at the role of conspiracy theories in American politics and society

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Fremantle signs first look deal with ‘Alice & Jack’ producer Me+You

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Read Target’s 15-minute rule that workers say led to a rash of firings over Stanley cups

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy