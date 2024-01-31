Public Health Minister discusses healthcare sector’s situation with US Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health Dr. Firas Abiad, on Wednesday received at his ministry office, the new U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming her new diplomatic duties in the country.

Ambassador Johnson was accompanied by a delegation that included the USAID Lebanon Mission Director, Julie Southfield, and Embassy members.

Discussions reportedly touched on the healthcare conditions in the country and the health sectorrsquo;s readiness in the face of crises.

Minister Abiad discussed with Ambassador Johnson the National Health Strategy launched by the MoPH a year ago and explained the progress made in this regard.

