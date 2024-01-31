Fremantle signs first look deal with ‘Alice & Jack’ producer Me+You

Fremantle has signed a first look and development deal with British production company Me+You Productions, the team behind the Channel 4 drama. Alice and Jack and BAFTA award-winning series Am….

The three-year deal, announced on Wednesday, will make Fremantle the first home for all Me+You television projects, with the British producer working closely with Fremantle’s global drama division and its international distribution team.

Fremantle and Me+You collaborated on Alice and Jackthe 2023 television drama starring Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson, which was co-produced with Groundswell Productions, De Maio Entertainment, Masterpiece and Channel 4. Fremantle also handled global sales for the series.

Directed by Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee, Me+You Productions is also known for its BAFTA-nominated hit. An idiot abroad starring Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington, the comedy-drama series sick of it written by Yee and Pilkington for Sky One and the International Emmy-winning comedy Hoff the record with Brett Goldstein and Asim Chaudhry.

“Since starting Me+You Productions, we have prided ourselves on working with the most exciting talents on and off screen to bring new stories and voices to screens with the highest cinematic values,” Majumdar and Yee said in a statement announcing the Fremantle deal. “We loved working with the Fremantle team on the upcoming Alice and Jack drama series and now we are delighted to make the partnership official. “We are excited to work with such an ambitious and forward-thinking company that shares our vision and will help us expand and bring our stories to an even larger international audience.”

Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment introduced Me+You to Fremantle for the first time and the first look deal was negotiated by Jill Kellie on behalf of Fremantle and Richard Lever for Lee+Thompson acting on behalf of Me+You. Fremantle’s senior vice president of scripted content, Rebecca Dundon, and global creative head of drama, Hilary Martin, will oversee the business and lead Fremantle’s creative and commercial direction. De Maio Entertainment will be strategic advisor to Me+You and Fremantle.

“We continually look for ways to work with the best creative talent around the world, and Krish and Richard are a perfect fit for the award-winning work they have been doing at Me+You,” said CEO Christian Vesper. Global drama in Fremantle. “We are excited to have them on board and develop a brilliant slate of new shows together.”

Me+You is the only high-profile drama production team to sign with Fremantle, which has signed similar first-look deals with Angelina Jolie.All calm on the western front director Edward Berger and his label Nine Hours, Chernobyl director Johan Renck and producer Michael Parets’ recently launched Sinestra label, Patrick Daly’s Caledonia Productions and Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Chilean production company Fabula.