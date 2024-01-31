Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Penn & Teller to Produce 'Mind-Bending' Magic Show, 'Stalker,' in New York

    Comedy magic duo Penn & Teller are set to produce Stalker, a new, illusion-based show for the New York stage themed around stalking.

    Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, the creators of Stalker—which they performed in their native Sweden between 2021 and 2022—stumped Penn and Teller on their TV show, Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, which led the Swedish duo to open for Penn and Teller in Las Vegas in 2011. Two years earlier, Brynolf and Ljung won the silver medal in comedy magic at the World Championships of Magic in Beijing.

    “Brynolf and Ljung had us at ‘hallå’ with their mind-bending magic on our TV show,” Penn and Teller said in a statement. “Now, we’re joining forces with them to unleash Stalker in New York City. We’re truly excited to join the producing team of this spellbinding spectacle.”

