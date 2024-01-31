‘Barbie’ Fan Robert Downey Jr.: Margot Robbie Deserves Award for ‘Active Listening’

Presley Ann/Getty Images, Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Like Ryan Gosling and Hillary Clinton before him, Robert Downey Jr. is raving about Margot Robbie’s Oscar-snubbed performance in Barbie.

Downey Jr.—who’s in the midst of a successful awards campaign for his performance in Barbie’s box office cohort Oppenheimer—said this week that Robbie isn’t get enough credit for her role in Greta Gerwig’s hit film.

His comments came during a SAG-AFTRA-hosted roundtable featuring Downey, American Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown, and Poor Things’s Willem Dafoe, all of whom are nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the SAG Awards. When the moderator asked about “stillness in acting” and if they ever feel the “temptation to push a little more” on screen, Downey Jr. noted, “It never fails to impress and remind me how little you need to do to be effective.”

