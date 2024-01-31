Terrifying moment children are thrown across a busy street onto a giant slide after a gust of wind tore it from its restraints in Kuwait

<!–

A group of children narrowly escaped with their lives when their bouncy castle was blown up in the middle of a busy street.

The near-disaster occurred at an unidentified location in Kuwait when a strong gust of wind picked up the inflatable structure and threw it onto a three-lane highway.

Footage captured by a shocked onlooker showed how a child fell to the pavement just as the bouncy castle fell to the road.

Then a car passed by, missing the inflatable by just a few meters. rolled onto the track and headed towards the central reserve.

Another boy jumps off the inflatable when he reaches the central reservation, where he is fortunately stopped by a street lamp and an advertising billboard, the only obstacles that prevented the castle from being swept into the nearby sea.

The boy, stunned, gets up and runs to the opposite sidewalk, in front of the slowly moving cars.

In the end, a concerned adult is seen running to the scene to pick up the children and carry them to safety.

One comment on social media read: ‘A natural outcome for someone whose only concern in life is looking for bargains and has never thought about quality.

But another user quickly replied: ‘It has nothing to do with quality. They just didn’t fix it properly to the ground.’

In July, a man was killed and his daughter was seriously injured in a shocking incident at a water park in which their bouncy castle was blown into the air amid high winds and thrown about 150 feet in France.

The tragedy took place at the Wonderland water park in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, in the Var region of southern France, when the 35-year-old father and his three-year-old son were on the inflatable of one of the biggest attractions in the park. .

Wonderland water park in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, in the Var region, southern France

Wonderland had recently reopened after work, but the area was subject to weather warnings due to high winds.

A gust lifted the castle out of the water and threw it violently across the park with the victims trapped inside.

They landed about 150 feet away and suffered cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were able to revive the father and daughter and airlift them to a hospital in Marseille, where they were placed in intensive care.

But the father later died from his injuries.

This came a month after a nine-year-old boy playing with a zorb ball suffered life-changing injuries when a gust of wind blew him 20 feet into the air before landing on the Food and Drink Festival lawn. from Southport, near Liverpool.

The boy was swept 20 feet into the air after a freak gust of wind took over the inflatable zorb.

The nine-year-old was inside the ball when it was blown into the air by a gust of wind before landing on the grass at the Southport Food and Drink Festival on Sunday, June 7.

An onlooker said: “There was a gust of wind, the inflatable zorb came out of the pool with the child inside.”

“The zorb then landed on a wheelie bin, the zorb exploded on impact and left the child on the ground.”

Paul Holmes was among the onlookers who rushed to help the boy after watching the shocking accident unfold.

The 43-year-old was enjoying the festival with his family when he noticed a quick breeze and looked around to see two zorb balls in the sky.

Describing the panicked scene, he told the Liverpool Echo: “We were standing by the zorb pit looking for something to eat.

“In my peripheral vision I saw two of the zorb balls rise into the sky and I screamed at the top of my lungs, ‘There’s a kid in one of those balls, someone get him.’